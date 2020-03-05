MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile police officer was involved in a crash early Thursday morning at Pleasant Valley Road and Government Boulevard.
In the 5 a.m. hour, numerous police cars are at the scene.
A witness told FOX10 News a car ran a red light and struck an MPD patrol car. The witness said an ambulance transported one person from the scene.
FOX10 News is working to obtain and report additional information.
