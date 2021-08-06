WEST MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – We are learning new details about a West Mobile police chase that resulted in two crashes and sent an innocent driver to the hospital.

It happened Thursday night near the intersection of University Boulevard and Old Shell Road.

Police say the chase started because officers thought the person was involved in an armed robbery that had just happened. That turned out not to be the case, but the driver is still in a lot of trouble at Metro.

As of Friday afternoon, 22-year-old Dontravious Adams remains behind bars. Mobile police say he is charged with at least one felony after a late-night police chase.

“He struck two vehicles, one of the vehicles he struck he kept going, the other one he struck he kept going,” said Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste. “One of the vehicles he struck someone sustained injuries in and that’s what made it a felony.”

The chase all stemming from an officer believing Adams had just robbed a nearby Subway Restaurant around 9PM Thursday night.

MPD’s pursuit policy allows chases, but supervisors need to look at the time of day and road conditions. It also depends why the chase started because officers are not allowed to chase someone for committing a traffic violation.

“Our pursuit policy allows us to pursue those individuals that may have committed a felony or fleeing from committing a felony offense and that’s the reason why the pursuit continued,” Battiste said.

Police say the driver Adams hit was injured, but not seriously.

Adams also had to be looked at by EMS because of an abrasion on his face, which you can clearly see in his mugshot.

“He was finally taken into custody, he was in possession of a firearm without a permit, he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is probably the reason he didn’t stop,” Battiste said.

During the short chase, Mobile Police activated the ‘Digital Siren’ app which alerts drivers to a nearby police chase.

MPD rolling out the software in the last few months to keep nearby drivers safe. All people need to do is download a free app.

“I think it is a very valuable for those individuals that will download it and again how that works if you download the app and you’re within a 2.5 mile radius of a pursuit or a location where the pursuit may be taking place you’ll get an alert to your phone,” Battiste said.

Adams is facing a number of charges including leaving the scene of an accident.