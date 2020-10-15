MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A male victim has died from his injuries after having been shot this morning on a residential street in West Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Lloyd's Lane at about 4 a.m. after having received a report of someone being shot.
When FOX10 News crews arrived a short time later, they saw the victim on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. Police tell FOX10 News that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
An officer on the scene this morning told us no one was in custody.
Lloyd's Lane runs between Cottage Hill Road and Girby Road.
