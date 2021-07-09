MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Officers and investigators with the Mobile Police Department are on the scene late Friday morning of a reported shooting at a Mobile apartment complex.

This is happening at Avalon Plaza Apartments, at 3600 Michael Boulevard.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

Nolyn Burford, who has lived near the apartment where the reported shooting occurred, said he has heard what he believes were gunshots from that general direction the last couple of nights.

“We couldn't tell if it was gunshots or fireworks, but we know that fireworks don't have the same sound like over and over again,” he said.

Burford said he was coming back from a walk to a gas station when he noticed the police presence at the apartment complex.

“I was taking my dog out at the time and I seen all the cars like pull up, so it might have happened while I was out of the house,” he said.