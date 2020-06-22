The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting early Monday afternoon on Theodore Dawes Road.
Police responded to a Metro PCS store at a shopping center at 7321 Theodore Dawes Road. A Mobile County crime map indicates the shooting report came in at 1:11 p.m.
Police tell FOX10 News a female victim was shot, believed to be in the neck. MPD says she was driven to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition and age were not available.
There is no word on a suspect or suspects.
It was not clear whether the victim was shot at the store or somewhere else.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
