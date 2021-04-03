MOBILE, Ala. --At approximately 7:35 p.m., police responded to New Beginnings Hair Salons on Duval Street in reference to one shot.

Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim stated that an unknown subject fired multiple shots from outside into the business, striking the victim.

According to MPD, the victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.