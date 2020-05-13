This information is provided in the overnight crime report from the Mobile Police Department.
Criminal Mischief Multiple Counts and Theft of Property Multiple Counts
On multiple occasions staring on April 15, 2020 through May 7, 2020 an unknown subject broke into multiple vending machines throughout the city of Mobile. The subject stole money and destroyed those machines while breaking into them. Through the course of the investigation, investigators were able to identify the subject responsible for the break-ins and thefts. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, investigators located and arrested 45-year-old Bradley Robbins for his involvement in these crimes.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at approximately 6:05 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Juanita Street in reference to the report of shots fired complaint. The victim stated a red jeep and an Acura pulled beside each other in the roadway. The victim then stated for reasons unknown, the occupants of both vehicles started shooting at each other and then fled the area. During the shooting, an occupied residence was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Attempt to Elude Police and Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at approximately 11 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Griffin Street in reference to the report of a stolen vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop and fled. Officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance before the driver cashed. Three suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers gave chase and appended all three suspects. The vehicle did show to be stolen out of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Officers arrested 18-year-old Corey Mahorn, 20-year-old Tanjela King and transported a 16-year-old male juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center.
Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Warrants
On Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at approximately 4:20 a.m., police were patrolling the 2600 block of Nall Street when they saw a male asleep inside of a vehicle. As officers approached the vehicle they could see in plain view illegal drugs. The subject, 23-year-old Casey Kidd was arrested.
