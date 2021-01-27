MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say they arrested a man who matched the description of a suspect involved in a Cracker Barrel burglary.
According to MPD, officers spotted 57-year-old Randall Wallen Wednesday at approximately 3 a.m. at Circle K. located at 3251 Dauphin Street.
They say the Cracker Barrel robbery took place the night before.
Wallen faces burglary 3rd charges.
The below arrests are a part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Assault 2nd, Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at approximately 6:31 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Dubose Street in reference to a report of one shot. The victim stated that he was standing in the street with multiple family members when he was shot. He fled from the scene on foot; he was picked up and transported to the hospital via personal vehicle. Bullet holes were discovered in the next door neighbor’s vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence 2nd
On Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to Cimarron Ridge Apartments, 6427 Grelot Road, in reference to a report of one stabbed. The victim stated that the suspect, girlfriend, stabbed him during an argument. The victim was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle, Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, January 27, 2021 at approximately 9:34 p.m., police responded to The Retreat at Pleasant Valley, 2904 Pleasant Valley Road, in reference to a shoots fired call. Officers approached the area and observed a SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the suspect refused to stop. A short pursuit ensued and ended at the 1500 block of Raven Drive where two male suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. An apartment and a vehicle were struck by bullets. No one was injured.
Assault 2nd
On Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at approximately 8:30 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to an assault. The victim stated that he went to Motel ^, 5686 Tillman’s Corner Parkway, with a female and a male suspect to have sex. He said that the male suspect became agitated and began to assault him. The victim was transported to the hospital by the female in a personal vehicle for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
