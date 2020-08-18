MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
On Monday, August 17, 2020 at approximately 11:16 a.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The subject refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The subject lost control of the vehicle, spun out and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended by police. It was determined that the subject’s vehicle was an active stolen vehicle out of this agency. Robert Ayer Jr., 29, was arrested.
Burglary 3rd x2, Possession of Burglar’s Tools
On Monday, August 17, 2020 at approximately 11:07 p.m., police observed the male subject pushing a shopping cart full of industrial rolls of copper wire through the parking lot on Schillinger Road and Airway Park Drive. Officers approached the subject and he fled on foot. The subject was apprehended without incident. Moments later, officers observed a suspicious truck in the area and initiated a traffic stop and detained the driver, who was the wife of the subject. James Popil, 38, and Miranda Jones, 36, were arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at approximately 2:18 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Shady Brook Drive in reference to shots fired into a residence. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated that she and her kids were in their rooms asleep when she heard several shots fired outside her residence. The victim and officers discovered that her residence had damage from bullets. There were no reports of injury.
Robbery 1st (Carjacking)
On Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at approximately 4:05 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Old Shell Road in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and he stated that an unknown male subject approached him at knife point and demanded his wallet and truck. The subject cut the victim on his forearm and fled the scene in his truck. The wounds were non-life threatening.
Burglary 3rd
On Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at approximately 4:23 a.m., police responded to Don’s Cafe & Catering, 273 North Broad Street, in reference to a commercial burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers discovered the glass door was busted out and heard a subject inside of the business. Officers entered the business and took the subject into custody. Demetrius Hall, 42, was arrested.
