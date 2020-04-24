This account is from the overnight crime report from the Mobile Police Department. These crimes occurred Thursday, April 23.
Robbery 1st
On Thursday, April 23, 2020 at approximately 10:50 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Downing Way West in reference to the report of a robbery to an individual. The 14-year-old male victim stated he was riding his bike when two male subjects approached him driving a silver four-door sedan. The victim stated one of the subjects pulled a gun on him and demanded and took his money. The subject then fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Other crimes reported:
Theft of Property 1st, Eluding Police, Reckless Endangerment and Resisting Arrest
On Thursday, April 23, 2020 at approximately 11:49 a.m., police spotted a motor vehicle traveling in the area of Halls Mill Road and Noble Drive that had been reported stolen.
Officers activated their blue lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and fled into Mississippi. During the pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle which ended up in a ditch. There was no damage to the vehicle. Both the driver and female passenger fled on foot. The female passenger was apprehended after a short foot chase. 30-year-old Wendy Webb was arrested. The male subject managed to elude apprehension but officers were able to get him identified. Multiple arrest warrants will be issued for his arrest.
Assault 2nd, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Unoccupied Vehicle (2 Counts)
On Thursday, April 23, 2020 at approximately 7:50 p.m., police responded to the 6600 block of Lorena Drive in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other victims at the location stated a vehicle had pulled onto the street and parked at the end. The victims then stated several subjects from the vehicle began shooting at the residence, striking it and striking multiple vehicles. The subjects then fled the scene. The victims were unable to identify any of the subjects. The investigation is ongoing.
Receiving Stolen property 1st
On Friday, April 24, 2020 at approximately 1 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the area of Airport Boulevard and Durham Drive being driven without the lights on. Officers made contact with the driver and discovered the vehicle had been report stolen out of another police jurisdiction. The driver, 61-year-old Samuel Fields, was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.