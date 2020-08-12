This is part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police department.
Burglary 3rd
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at approximately 8:15 a.m., police responded to Chestang Tree Service, 7234 Old Shell Road, in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated that a male subject forced his way into the back door to the business and then fled the scene on foot. Officers observed a wooded area behind the business and were able to locate the subject and take him into custody. Terrance Andre King, 44, was arrested.
Domestic Violence 1st, Burglary 1st
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at approximately 10 a.m., police responded to Barrington Park Apartments, 442 Cottage Hill Road, in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated that the known male subject broke into her apartment the previous night and hid in her closet armed with an AK47 rifle. The subject took her keys and fled the scene in the vehicle. There were no visible injuries to the victim.
Assault 2nd
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at approximately 6 p.m., police responded to the Jameson Suites, 70 Springdale Boulevard, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the female victim and observed that she had a gunshot wound. The victim stated that the known female subject confronted her about an accusation, entered the room, brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Attempting to Elude, Theft of Property 1st, Reckless Endangerment
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 12 a.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive. Officers initiated blue lights and sirens and the subject refused to stop. A short vehicle pursuit ensued and ended when the subject crashed into an air conditioning unit on Deer Ridge Lane. The subject exited the vehicle and a brief foot pursuit followed and ended with police apprehending the subject. Jacob Chaudron, 32, was arrested.
Robbery 1st, Burglary 1st (Home Invasion)
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 1:07 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Merwina Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated that three male subjects entered his residence brandishing guns and demanded money. The subjects took money from the victim’s wallet and took his candy bars and then fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Police canvased the area and were able to locate several subjects walking in the area. Officers apprehended one of the subjects and observed him to have candy bars in his possession. Lavictor Smith, 23 was arrested.
Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police observed two subjects breaking into the storage units located in the area of Highway 90 and Lakeside Drive. The two subjects were taken into custody. Andrew Frisch, 50, and Lindsey English, 35, were arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Wednesday August 12, 2020 at approximately 4:41 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Pinehill Drive in reference to shots being fired into a residence. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and his mother. They stated that they heard multiple shots being fired while they were sleeping. Police checked the area and discovered several bullets entered the residence and one struck the victim’s vehicle parked in the driveway. No injuries were reported.
Robbery 1st (Carjacking)
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 5:13 a.m., police responded to the Cheetah Coin Laundry, 2264 Pleasant Valley Road, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and he stated that two unknown male subjects approached his vehicle. One subject brandishing a firearm, ordered him to exit his vehicle and to give him money. The subjects fled the scene prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported.
