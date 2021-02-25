MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Flicker Drive in reference to a report of one shot. Upon arrival, the suspect approached officers and stated that his brother, the victim, made him mad so he shot him. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Demetrius Osborne, 41 was arrested.

Other crimes reported:

Theft of Property 1st

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at approximely 4:17p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Cooper Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle in a backyard. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen. The suspects were detained and taken into custody. William Beard, 36 was arrested.

One Shot (Self Inflicted)

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at approximately 4:50 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Dawes Road in reference to one shot. The victim stated that he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his pistol.

Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment (X3)

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at approximately 5p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Silver Drive in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle that was parked in front of the residence had been shot into multiple times. The victims stated that a gray vehicle was involved. No one was injured.

Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at the Winn Dixie, 1550 Government Street, and advised dispatch that he was in front of the location with a disorderly subject. The subject attempted to strike the officers, was taken to the ground and detained. Kenneth Bodine, 57 was arrested.

Domestic Violence 3rd, Assault, Reckless Endangerment

On Thursday, February 25, 2021 at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers were flagged down at the Circle K, 4880 Schillinger Road, in reference to a domestic complaint. She refused to be transported to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Burglary 3rd

On Thursday, February 25, 2021 at approximately 4:30 a.m., police responded to the Cheetah Speed Laundry, 7327 Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to two male suspects attempting to break into the coin boxes on the washers and dryers. Upon arrival, officers located two suspects and took them into custody. Branden Willis, 24 was arrested.