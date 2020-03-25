This account is from the overnight crime report recap from the Mobile Police Department. These crimes occurred on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at approximately 1 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of McBride Street in reference to the report of property damage. The victim stated he returned home to discover his residence had been shot into by unknown subject(s). There were no reported injuries.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle (Reckless Endangerment)
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Doyle Avenue in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint. The victim stated she arrived in the 1600 block of Cheshire Drive to pick up her child from her child’s father. The victim stated the subject and she got into a verbal altercation that turned violent. The victim stated he pulled a gun and fired into the engine of her vehicle. The subject fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
One Injured (Accident Discharge)
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to Providence Hospital in reference to the report of one shot. The victim stated while cleaning his gun, it accidentally discharged striking him in the leg. The victim’s injury was non-life threatening.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Unoccupied Vehicle
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at approximately 6:55 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Dominick Street in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint. The victim stated while inside her home she heard multiple shots being fired outside. The victim stated she discovered her residence and vehicle had been shot into by unknown subject(s). There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
