This account is from the overnight crime report recap from the Mobile Police Department. These crimes occurred Thursday and early Friday.
Robbery 3rd and Theft of Property 1st
On Thursday, April 16, 2020 at approximately 8:38 a.m., police responded to the Circle K located at 6900 Airport Boulevard in reference to locating a vehicle involved in a theft. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an adult male in possession of the stolen vehicle. 34-year-old Ricky Mumme was arrested.
Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana 1st
On Thursday, April 16, 2020 at approximately 8:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the area of Theodore Dawes Road and I-10 for a traffic violation. Upon contact with the driver, officers could smell marijuana. The driver was detained and found to be in possession of marijuana and other illegal drugs. 41-year-old Kenneth Hall was arrested.
Attempt to Elude and Failure to Obey Police
On Thursday April 16, 2020 at approximately 9 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Belfast Street in reference to the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw two male subjects running from the area. Officers ordered the subjects to stop but both continued to flee. Officers then pursued the subjects on foot. Both subjects were apprehended. 18-year-old Brannyale Bradberry was arrested and the 15-year-old male juvenile was released to his parents.
Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment and Giving False Information to Officer
On Friday, April 17, 2020 at approximately 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Moot Avenue in reference to the report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers detained the subject, who gave officers a false name. 22-year-old Cedrick Nettles was arrested.
