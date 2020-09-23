MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the overnight crime reported distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at approximately 11:39 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Stinson Court in reference to shots fired. The victim stated that he heard several shots being fired and discovered that the front window to his residence was penetrated by two bullet rounds. No one was injured.
Robbery 1st
On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at approximately 12:12 a.m., police responded to Knollwood Apartments, 1601 Knollwood Drive, in reference to a robbery complaint. The victim stated that he was attempting to exit his vehicle when a male subject approached him brandishing a handgun demanding his money. The victim told him that he didn’t have any money. The subject heard an apartment door shut nearby and fled the scene on foot.
Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at approximately 12:45 a.m., police responded to the Budgetel Inn & Suites, 156 West Interstate-65 Service Road South, in reference to a disorderly complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed a tan vehicle leaving the scene occupied by the two subjects. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the subjects refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended when the subject lost control of the vehicle and ran off of the roadway into a ditch. Both subjects were taken into custody without further incident. Derrick Jones, 39, and Renada Washington, 26, were arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at approximately 1 a.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Cotton Street in reference to a cutting incident. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim lying on the ground suffering from lacerations to her body. The victim stated that several subjects came to her mother’s residence to fight her sister. She said they went outside to fight and one of the subjects cut her with a knife. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.