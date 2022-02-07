MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- After the pandemic caused last year’s Mardi Gras season to be canceled Downtown Mobile will once again be packed with parade-goers for the first mobile parade this Friday. The Mobile Police department says they’re anticipating a safe Mardi Gras season, but they’ll be out in full force should there be any problems.

“Anytime you have large groups of people is my greater point, there’s going to be conflicts especially when there’s alcohol involved,” said Sergeant John C. Young.

In addition to having a large uniformed police presence, Sergeant Young says MPD plans to have multiple plain clothes officers throughout the parade route.

“Our plainclothes police are there to catch people doing things they probably don’t want anyone to know they’re doing whether it’s underage drinking, consuming alcohol in glass bottles, or consuming narcotics,” added Sergeant Young.

MPD also plans to have several mounted units to respond to problems along the route. But the biggest problem is still parking

“Whether it’s parking in a tow-away zone or parking and blocking someone’s driveway," said Sergeant Young.

During the last full Mardi Gras season in 2020, the Mobile Police Department says they towed 290 vehicles. Sergeant Young says those who have their vehicles towed will face a $150 fine. He also says even if it’s not along the parade route that doesn’t mean it’s a good place to park either.

“It’s common sense. Don’t block sideways where people have to travel and medians are a bad idea because it causes traffic problems trying to get everyone out,” said Sergeant Young.

Parade-goers are encouraged to get downtown early as MPD will be closing streets along the parade route two hours before the parade starts

Something else Sergeant Young wanted to stress is for parade-goers not to jump the barricade. The fine for doing so is almost $300.