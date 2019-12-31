MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In an effort to keep the roads safe for New Year’s, Mobile Police will be out in full force patrolling nearly 30 hot spot locations throughout the city.
Citizens are encouraged to participate in the New Year’s Eve celebrations but at the same time be responsible drivers to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destinations, states an MPD news release.
Officers will be out checking for speeding, current proof of vehicle insurance and driver’s license, registration, seat belts, child restraints, drunk driving and any other violations that may warrant a citation.
To prevent an accident from occurring, especially fatal, those who plan to drink are urged to designate a sober, reliable driver or call a ridesharing service. Those spotted driving drunk will be arrested, the news release states.
Drivers should also pay attention to the driving of others, MPD advises. If citizens believe someone is driving drunk or in any way driving unsafe, they are encouraged to report it at 251-208-7211.
