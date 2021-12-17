MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Safety checkpoints scheduled for this weekend have been postponed, the Mobile Police Department has announced.

Hours after the 52nd homicide of the year earlier this week, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine sat down with FOX10 to discuss his plans to stop the violence. His plans involve more officers on the streets and the roadblocks.

"We want the public to know that we're in this with them 100 percent,” Chief Prine said.

"These are more targeted and geared towards those offenders that are mobile and that have the propensity to commit some of these shootings that we've seen. So, the idea behind these types of safety checkpoints is to recover contraband. Both guns and drugs," Chief Prine added.

Along with that, you can also expect to see more officers on the streets. Especially near the First and Third precincts.

"That's where a lot of our crime is occurring. The violent crime. We want the public to know that we're making some hard decisions here to funnel resources where that crime is," Chief Prine said.

And as they beef up patrols, Chief Prine wanted to send a message to the people that he serves.

"The public needs to know that we are at work 24 hours, 7 days a week," Chief Prine said.

MPD said it expects to have checkpoints sometime next week.

By law, police are required to give the locations of those roadblocks. FOX10 will list the checkpoints as soon as they are released.