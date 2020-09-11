MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There was a heavy police presence in the noon hour Friday at Yester Oaks Apartments off Airport Boulevard in Mobile.
Police say at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to Providence Hospital in reference to a female victim shot.
They say upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated that she was shot by another female, her cousin, who was identified as 24-year-old Alexis Maye.
The victim told authorities that she got into a verbal dispute with Maye over sunglasses, which turned into a physical assault. The victim said her cousin had a small handgun in her hand and fired several shots at her.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
However, due to the victim being pregnant, she was transported to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital for further evaluation. Police say there was some residential structural damage caused by the shooting.
