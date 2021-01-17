MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With Fat Tuesday less than a month away -- the City of Mobile is asking for safe alternatives for this year's Mardi Gras celebration.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson saying quote: "Mardi Gras is a holiday and its significance to our citizens and our City's identity can't be overstated. We will continue to look for ways to balance these important traditions and the health of our citizens and City employees."
While it's still unclear what the celebration will look like -- the Mobile Police Department is ready.
"I'll say this -- given the opportunity to have a party -- most people... Somebody is gonna come out. So whether we expect a large crowd or not -- we anticipate there will always be a large gathering if given the opportunity. So we are going to plan as if there is going to be a large crowd," said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.
Had COVID not cancelled the parades -- Chief Battiste says -- his department would be gearing up for hundreds of thousands of visitors to pour into downtown leading up to Fat Tuesday. On normal parade nights -- there would be anywhere from 150 to close to 200 additional officers on the streets -- not including deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
And even though the challenge this year will be different -- Chief Battiste says safety remains the priority.
"We don't want to create a super-spreader event. The idea is that people will comply and do the things that they can to keep everybody around them safe," added Chief Battiste.
Chief Battiste says they're urging people to comply with the mask mandate and to continue to social distance.
"We are going to also encourage people to go out and get vaccinated. Again, we are in the midst of vaccinating our community... I think the more people get vaccinated... The sooner we will be able to return back to a real sense to what we consider in our lifetime as normal," said Chief Battiste.
According to Chief Battiste they hope to have an idea by the end of the month on what the city plans to do and get the word out to the public.
