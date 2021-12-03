MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department promoted 36 officers to higher ranks Friday afternoon in a ceremony at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

Family and friends watched as officers were promoted to ranks including major, captain, lieutenant, sergeant and corporal.

After the ceremony, Chief Paul Prine spoke to FOX10 News about the importance of these officers moving up in the ranks.

"It seems to the public that there's not a lot glamorous about law enforcement,” Prine said. “But whatever there is, the men and women come in here and serve every single day. With all of the obstacles they face, they can't do it by themselves. So, the credit really does go to their loved ones".

These officers will officially begin working in their new roles on Saturday.