MOBILE, AL. (WALA)-- Gabby Young remains in a coma after her family said she was beaten and thrown from a truck Wednesday night.

“At this time, we have not been able to take a statement from her because of the seriousness of her injuries," said interim Mobile Police Chief Roy Hodge.

Chief Roy Hodge held a news conference Friday to say they don’t exactly know what happened.

“It’s assumed that she came out of the vehicle. Whether she jumped out, pushed out, accidentally fell out, that part is still unknown at this time,” Chief Hodge said.

Young was airlifted to the hospital where she’s receiving around the clock care for numerous injuries including a brain bleed.

Police say they have a person of interest and would like to talk to him.

“As soon as we are able to make contact with him and interview him, we should be able to fill in some of the blanks that we have in this case, and some of the things that are unknown at this time,” Hodge said.

Police have been in contact with the man’s attorney, but there are no charges pending at this time.

It was Thursday where Gabby’s brother gave a vote of confidence in this investigation.

"They really got the ball rolling. I think everyone is doing the best that they can. It’s just in a situation like this, it’s never enough,” Wes Coffman said.