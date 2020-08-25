MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says a suspect led officers on a chase Monday evening, but that pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle ran out of gas.
The MPD says it was about 7:17 p.m. when police were alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area of Government Boulevard and Joachim Street.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the subject refused to stop, police say. A pursuit ensued and the subject’s vehicle went through private property causing damage.
The pursuit ended at Moffett Road and I-65 because of the suspect running out of gas.
Police say the suspect -- 42-year-old Marcus Henry -- was taken into custody without further incident.
