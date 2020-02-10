UPDATE -- The Mobile Police Department released the following:
Officers spotted a stolen vehicle northbound I-65 and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver sped away and drove until he made it into Prichard’s juriction where he lost control and struck a pole. Four subjects fled on ... foot and all were detained.
---
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A vehicular pursuit involving Mobile police officers ended late Monday morning along St. Stepehs Road in Prichard, after traversing sections of Interstate 65 and the I-165 connector.
Reports indicate multiple suspects are in custody following the pursuit.
FOX10 News is working to obtain additional information from authorities.
