MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Thursday morning released new details in the shooting the prior evening that left two juveniles wounded on Azalea Road.

The victims were near the Discount Zone gas station around 8:30 p.m., near the corner of Azalea and Pleasant Valley Road, when the shooting occurred.

Police said the shooting victims -- boys aged 14 and 16 -- were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.

The MPD said a detective learned the two boys were walking along Azalea Service Road when they were approached by two unknown subjects armed with firearms and dressed. The subjects opened fire on the victims, striking one in the right forearm, and the other victim suffered a gunshot wound to both his thighs, left knee, and forearm, police said.

Investigators say the victims then ran back to the gas station for assistance as the subjects fled the scene on foot.

Police say this is an active investigation.