MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 50-year-old man is dead after suffering apparent gunshot wounds Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said.

According to the MPD, just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Dauphin Island Parkway for a report of one person shot. Upon arrival, an officer found the man with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information can be disseminated as it become available, police said.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.