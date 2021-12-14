MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says it was 91-year-old Mary J. Jackson who was the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday on Government Street and Little Flower Avenue.
Jackson's 93-year-old husband, also a pedestrian, was injured in the incident.
Police say it was about 5:36 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the location after the couple was struck by a vehicle.
The husband was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Investigators say the victims were crossing Government Street southbound when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Government Street struck them. The vehicle driver remained on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing investigation, police said.
