MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred at the 2000 block of Height Street.
On Sunday at about 7:57 a.m., officers responded to the location and discovered two men shot to death inside the house. The men have been identified as 30-year-old Shane Dulaney and 45-year-old George Snyder, police say.
Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation.
