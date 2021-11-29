MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Monday morning released additional information about the deadly shooting taking place Sunday afternoon near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cemetery Lane.

Police say it was just after 4 p.m. when officers responded to University Hospital in reference to two females arriving by private vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, they discovered two female victims were driving near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cemetery Lane when an unknown vehicle began firing shots into their vehicle.

Miss Canyra Osborne, 20, one of the victims, later died as a result of her injuries, according to police. The second female victim, 21, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

This is an active investigation. Police say they will release updates as information becomes available.

If you have information about the case, you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.