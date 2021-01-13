MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD needs the public's help identifying these suspects. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the homicide of Larry Roberts.
On Wednesday, January 6 at approximately 9:25 p.m., police responded to Pepper Tree Apartments, 6076 Sperry Road, in reference to multiple gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim, later identified as Roberts, had been shot at Pepper Tree Apartments and ran to Hounds Run Apartments located at 5954 Sperry Road where he died as a result of his injury.
