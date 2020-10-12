MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile Police investigators are releasing new images of a man who they say shot an Army veteran at a Theodore gas station early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened at the Mobil right near Highway 90 and Bellingrath Road.
James Isham said he was at the store getting an energy drink. As he was leaving, surveillance video shows the Jeep he was driving nearly hit a silver sedan parked at a pump behind him.
That is when Isham says words were exchanged. The shooting suspect police are looking for appears to be the same man seen in the video talking to him.
Isham says he then drove off, the silver sedan followed. Near one of the exits, Isham says he got out of his Jeep and was shot.
Days after the shooting Isham remains in the hospital.
Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call MPD.
