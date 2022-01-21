MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Here are the results of the safety checkpoints conducted on Thursday, as provided by the Mobile Police Department

Total Vehicles Checked - 124

Total Citations - 9

Total Warnings - 11

Persons Arrested - 2

One person was found to have 11 misdemeanor traffic warrants and was arrested. The second arrest was made on driver Mario Tunstall, 37. Tunstall’s charges include possession of marijuana first degree, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, and promoting prison contraband second degree. Police said drugs were found in his underwear after arriving at Metro Jail.

Guns Recovered - 1 (Tunstall’s)

Towed Vehicles - 2

CITATIONS BREAKDOWN

Child Restraint Violation - 1

Equipment Violation - 1

No Insurance - 5

Fail to Register - 2

WARNINGS

Improper Turn - 2

Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled Driver’s License - 1

Tag Violation - 2

Equipment Violation - 2

No Insurance - 2

Fail to Register - 2