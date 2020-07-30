Mobile Police Department answered a call from the community for more transparency and accountability.
That call going out by way of protests, speeches, and conversation with the community.
One group, which hadn't let up pressure on the police department, is Mobile For Us. The group called for MPD to make its Policies and Procedures manual public.
"In order to know what's right and wrong, you need to know the rules. You need to know if this officer is out here breaking the rules and you see this, you should be able to say 'hey that's not right. I know what you're supposed to be doing. I know what you're supposed to be held accountable for and you're in clear violation of that'," said Antonio Moore with Mobile For Us..
MPD posted its "use of force" portion on its website Thursday evening.
"I think you’ll find that there’s nothing sinister about our policy. When we have problems it’s when people act outside of the policy so we are working on that to maybe post it on our website so that people can actually review the policy," Public Safety Director James Barber said.
Director Barber told FOX 10 News the manual will be released in portions.
"As we review all of our policies and take out any tactical information. They all eventually be posted,” Barber added.
Barber also said each portion of the manual is being reviewed by Mayor Sandy Stimpson's task force and there could be changes.
“I’m hoping to use that and present that to the public so when they see an officer out here doing something in clear violation of that they know to intervene and file a complaint and say hey look I saw this officer doing something they’re not supposed to be doing per policy and he needs to be held accountable for it,” Moore said.
