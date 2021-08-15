MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Officials with MPD have released a statement regarding a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night.

The statement reads as follows:

"On Saturday, August 14, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police officers responded to I-10 East Bound between Highway 90 & Rangeline Road in reference to one struck. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim in the middle lane: the victim, Kimberly Hatley, 45, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim ran into the eastbound lanes of I-10 and was struck in the middle lane by the vehicle's driver. The driver of the vehicle and passenger were not injured. No criminal charges will be pursued."