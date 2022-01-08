Kanyla Burks

Kanyla Burks

 MPD

MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile Police Department reports that 16 year old Kanyla Burks has returned home.

According to MPD Ms. Burks was reported missing on November 14, but was found and is now safe at home.

