MOBILE, Ala. --On Saturday, July 18, police responded to Montlimar Apartments, 2912 McVay Drive North, in reference to an attempted carjacking and robbery. The victim was located at her residence and she stated that she was at Dollar General, 2912 McVay Drive North, when a male subject approached her vehicle brandishing a gun and demanded that she exit her vehicle. She advised that she placed her vehicle in drive and drove to her residence and called the police.
Police then responded again to the Dollar General on McVay Drive North, in reference to an attempted carjacking and robbery. Upon arrival, the victim was found and stated that a male subject approached her brandishing a gun while she was placing items inside her car. The subject told her to give him her stuff. The victim also stated that she was able to run back inside of the store when the subject entered her vehicle from the passenger side. She said he attempted to take her vehicle but he was unsuccessful because she had the keys on her person.
And then later that afternoon, police responded to the Luxury Nail Bar, 1310 Tangle Circle East, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, police located the victims and they stated that a male subject approached them at gunpoint while they waited for the victim’s sister to show up. He wanted their property and told them to exit the vehicle. He then fled the location with the victims’ vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.