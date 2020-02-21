MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to three different Mobile County public schools on Thursday on unrelated matters pertaining to threats.
The MPD on Friday morning made the following report available to news media:
Robbery 3rd and Terrorist Threats
On Thursday February 20, 2020 at approximately 2:39 p.m., police responded to Williamson High School in reference to two students being involved in an altercation. One student forcefully removed property from another student while in the hallways. The victim then made threats towards the school. Police arrived on scene and spoke with school administrators and were told that the school would handle the incident. The school was not placed on lockdown.
Suspicious Circumstances
On Thursday, February 20, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to Causey Middle School located at 2250 McFarland Road in reference to a possible school threat. Upon arrival, the Principle told officers the students were sharing a screenshot of a message making threatening statements towards the school. Police, through further investigation believed the threats were old and not creditable.
Suspicious Circumstances
On Thursday, February 20, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to the 7900 block of Old Pascagoula Road in reference to threats being overheard by a student of a another student to shoot up the school after he had been involved in a fight. This occurred at Katherine Hankins Middle School located at 5750 Katherine Hankins Drive. Police after speaking to all parties involved and after speaking with school administrator determined that it is safe for students to go to school.
