MOBILE, Ala. --On Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximately 9:46 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Gaynor Street in reference to a robbery.

The victim stated that she was sitting inside of her vehicle with money in her hand when the suspect approached her and attempted to take the money from her hand.

According to MPD, the suspect slapped her and pointed a handgun at her head as she was pulling off and she called police.

While officers were talking to the victim, the suspect drove by the scene.

Officers were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Stanley Poole, 66 was arrested.