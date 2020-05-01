MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a robbery victim showed up at a local hospital with a stab wound.
Police say that at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to Springhill Medical Center after receiving a report of someone arriving with a stab wound. Investigators say the victim stated he was giving a friend a ride when the friend pulled a knife and cut him.
The victim then stated the assailant stole money and the vehicle and fled the scene, police say.
The victim received non-life threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
