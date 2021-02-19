MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police located a runaway Thursday, February 18 when they responded to a call at Theodore High School.

Officials say they received a call from the school regarding a stolen vehicle at approximately 12:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, they say a juvenile female was in possession of the vehicle. The juvenile had an active runaway status; she was arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center.

These crimes are a part of the Mobile Police Department's overnight recap:

Domestic Violence 2nd, Assault 2nd

On Thursday, February 18, 2021 at approximately 10 a.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to a stabbing. The victim stated that he and his girlfriend had a verbal dispute that turned physical. He said she stabbed him with a knife and then fled the scene. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Robbery 1st

On Thursday, February 18, 2021 at approximately 10:19 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of St. Madar Street in reference to a robbery. The victim stated that a known male subject approached him with a knife and demanded money from him. The subject took items from the victim and then fled the scene on foot.

Marijuana 1st, Paraphernalia, No Pistol Permit (X2)

On Thursday, February 18, 2021 at approximately 9:45 p.m., police responded to the Hilton Inn, 828 West I-65 Service Road South, in reference to a suspicious vehicle call. Upon arrival, officers located three male suspects and detained them without incidents; two of the suspects were armed with pistols. During a search of the vehicle officers discovered Marijuana. Demondre Diamond, 29, Jarvis Betties, 27 and Kenneth Clark, 28 were arrested.

Trafficking Marijuana

On Thursday, February 18, 2021 officers were in the area of University Boulevard near Campus Quarters when they heard shots fired. They responded to Campus Quarters, 112 University Boulevard and were directed to an apartment and made contact with the suspect. A search of the suspect revealed marijuana. A search outside of the apartment revealed a backpack that contained the suspect’s identification and marijuana. Carlos Davis, 22 was arrested.

Certain Person Forbidden, Marijuana 2nd

On Friday, February 19, 2021 at approximately 5:30 a.m., police responded to Waffle House, 4950 Moffett Road, in reference to a juvenile suspect possibly involved in a robbery to an individual. Upon arrival, officer made contact with four juveniles who were sitting inside of a vehicle. Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. They searched the vehicle, discovered a handgun and marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center.