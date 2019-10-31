MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A manhunt is underway in the Toulminville neighborhood for a teenager who slipped out of custody.
The teen is accused of threatening to shoot up several schools in Mobile County.
The teen was initially taken into custody overnight, but while being taken to Strickland Youth Center police said he got out of his handcuffs and slipped out a gate that was in the process of closing.
“From the time we first became aware of it to the time we were able to have investigators able to support law enforcement in the community was less than an hour,” said Kevin Levy, Commander of MPD’s Cyber Division.
Levy and the team in MPD’s Cyber Division working overnight to find the teen responsible for the cryptic post. He was found before the first bell rang at Vigor High School Thursday morning.
“It's stated that it’s a prank or was just a joke well I don't think the people that viewed that message who felt threatened, who called 911, who were afraid to do things in the community or go to school, felt like it was a prank,” Levy said.
Vigor was not the only school targeted with a post. The same Facebook account also mentioned three others. All the schools mentioned had extra police on campus.
Mobile Public Schools said while the teen escaped, they were not concerned about safety on campus.
“We take those things seriously,” Levy said. “If you make a threat and you send a threat, if you transmit a threat and you cause alarm, we are going to investigate. We are going to identify who you are, and we are going to come after you to apprehend you.”
The teen is not being identified because he is under 18.
Police said the teen will be charged with making terrorist threats and escape once he is back in custody.
