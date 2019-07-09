MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department’s Project Shield uses a network of security cameras around the city. It’s a partnership between police and businesses and residents and the camera feeds are used to fight crime.
It is free for residents and businesses to join the Project Shield program.
For more information on Project Shield, click here.
