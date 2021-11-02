MPD's William R Jackson named as chief of operations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A 26-year Mobile Police Department veteran has been tapped to fill an assistant chief vacancy, the department announced Tuesday.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine promoted Maj. William R. Jackson to serve as the chief of operations, becoming Prine's second in command.

“I am excited about the future of the Mobile Police Department and I am looking forward to working closely with Chief Prine and our administration to take our department to new heights,” Jackson said in a news release.

“The vision that Chief Prine has already shared is one of fairness, equity, transparency and professionalism," Jackson said. "There is no doubt in my mind that we can and will achieve all of this for the men and women of the Mobile Police Department and for citizens of the City of Mobile.”

Jackson began his career as a police cadet in September 1995 and has progressed through the ranks. For the past three and a half years, he has served at the rank of major, commanding the Field Operations Division and most recently the Investigative Operations Division. Throughout his career, Jackson supervised or commanded in areas of patrol, criminal investigations, traffic safety, narcotics and vice, and for several years worked as a task force officer on the DEA Drug Task Force.

Growing up in Chickasaw, Ala., Jackson attended C.F. Vigor High School. Following his dreams and in his father’s footsteps, he joined the Mobile Police Department not long after graduating high school and began his service to the city. Jackson went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Faulkner University. He is married to Ashley and is the father of three daughters and one stepdaughter.

Jackson has been the recipient of the Wounded in Service award, multiple Chief’s Unit awards and received the Officer of the Month award following his very first month as a solo police officer in 1997. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the FBI – Law Enforcement Executive Development Association and has previously served as a board member for the Mobile Police and Fire Pension Board.