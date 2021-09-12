MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A domestic dispute between two juveniles sends a girl to the hospital and a male juvenile is now accused of the crime.

It happened last night just before 9 o'clock in the 300 block of Azalea Road.

A viewer, who called 911, sent in video to us -- which shows the female juvenile, who appears unresponsive, laid out in the middle of the roadway while the male juvenile tries move her.

According to Mobile Police -- the girl fell off the SUV after an argument. She was transported to the hospital -- the extent of her injuries unknown.

MPD arrested the male juvenile on scene. He now faces charges of domestic violence and reckless endangerment - but investigators say more charges could be pending the outcome of the investigation.