UPDATE FROM MPD: Haiden Miller was located this morning at a friend's house. He has returned home.
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help locating a runaway. Missing is 10-year-old Haiden Miller.
Police say Miller left his residence on Thursday at approximately 8:26 p.m. and has not been seen since. He was wearing a red shirt and red pajama pants with green and black Nike shoes or Black and white Adidas shoes.
He has no known medical conditions.
Miller is 4 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.
If anyone has seen Miller or knows his whereabouts, call police at 251-208-7211.
