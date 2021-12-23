MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Out of 667 vehicle stops, the Mobile Police Department made only one arrest from Wednesday’s roadblocks in the department’s four precincts, officials announced.

MPD on Thursday released the results of the checkpoints that were recently conducted in the four precinct areas.

The lone arrest was on a charge of no pistol permit, authorities said. There were 28 traffic citations written and three vehicles towed.

“We were not looking to overburden the community with citations,” Police Chief Paul Prine said. “Rather, we want the community to know that we are out there protecting citizens through our concerted show of force.”

Police conducted the checkpoints from 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive, Highway 90 at Old Pascagoula Road, St. Stephens Road at Pleasant Avenue and Cody Road at Airport Boulevard.

The department conducted only stationary roadblocks and no roving safety checkpoints were conducted, according to authorities.

The breakdown of results are as follows:

Total Vehicles Checked – 667

Total Persons Cited – 22

Total Citations – 28

Child Restraint Violation – 2

No Insurance – 13

No Driver’s License - 5

Equipment Violation – 4

Failure to Register – 1

Tag Violation – 3

Towed Vehicles – 3

Arrests – 1