MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Out of 667 vehicle stops, the Mobile Police Department made only one arrest from Wednesday’s roadblocks in the department’s four precincts, officials announced.
MPD on Thursday released the results of the checkpoints that were recently conducted in the four precinct areas.
The lone arrest was on a charge of no pistol permit, authorities said. There were 28 traffic citations written and three vehicles towed.
“We were not looking to overburden the community with citations,” Police Chief Paul Prine said. “Rather, we want the community to know that we are out there protecting citizens through our concerted show of force.”
Police conducted the checkpoints from 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive, Highway 90 at Old Pascagoula Road, St. Stephens Road at Pleasant Avenue and Cody Road at Airport Boulevard.
The department conducted only stationary roadblocks and no roving safety checkpoints were conducted, according to authorities.
The breakdown of results are as follows:
Total Vehicles Checked – 667
Total Persons Cited – 22
Total Citations – 28
Child Restraint Violation – 2
No Insurance – 13
No Driver’s License - 5
Equipment Violation – 4
Failure to Register – 1
Tag Violation – 3
Towed Vehicles – 3
Arrests – 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.