MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Friday afternoon shooting off Dauphin Island Parkway has been determined to be a case of self-defense, according to Mobile Police.
Authorities said the incident on Robinson Drive involved a woman who claimed another woman shot her in the leg. However, witnesses told officers that the wounded woman tried to slash the other woman with a knife and that's when she was shot, police said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.