MPD needs the public's help locating a suspect they say is armed and dangerous.
Police are searching for 19-year-old Willie McKeller. McKeller is wanted for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
According to authorities, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, McKeller was shooting at an individual at South District Apartments located at 6291 Old Shell Road They say he then fled the scene in a white Kia Rio that displayed an Alabama license plate.
During the shooting an unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire. There were no reported inquires.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of McKeller, please contact police at (251)208-7211, you can remain anonymous.
