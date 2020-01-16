MPD need the public's help identifying the suspect seen in these photos.
Authorities say on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at approximately 1 p.m., an unknown white male entered the BBVA Compass bank located at 3959 Government Blvd. and passed the teller a note demanding money.
Officials say the subject also implied he had a weapon and stated he would shoot the victim. The subject then fled scene.
If anybody can identify this suspect, please call (251)208-7211. You can remain anonymous.
