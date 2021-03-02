MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 30-year-old Robert Jamonte Abrams.

Abrams is wanted for questioning in reference to the homicide investigation of Manchella Allen.

On Saturday, February 27 at approximately 1:36 a.m., police responded to Cookies and Cream Club, 6673 Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. Officials say Allen was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Anyone with information on where Abrams can be located should call police at 251-208-7211. Tips received can be anonymous.